It was a decent start for Uunchai as 1.81 crores came in the first day. This is as per the expected lines as an opening of 1.50-2 crores was on the cards and this is what has come in as well. In fact considering the fact that the film is primarily been led by veteran actors (Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani), the numbers look even better.

That said, a lot is being said and written about the collections been good since it’s a restricted release for the film. Yes, agreed that the occupancy is slightly better because of that but it’s not like there were houseful shows all over those 400+ screens where the film has arrived. Things primarily looked better in the evening and night shows, and that’s good in fact since the film had greater collections than Goodbye which had the same cast (Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta) with a somehow similar theme as well (theme, not subject).

As it is, it wouldn’t have made sense to release the Sooraj Barjatya film in 1000+ screens so to be arriving at less than half of that was the need of the situation as well, and not just a strategic move. The real results of this would be seen if the weekend shows a massive push and collections double up today or at least grow by 75%. If that indeed turns out to be the case then it would all indeed be worth it. Hope that happens as the industry needs it.

