After playing in theatres for four weeks., Kantara (Hindi) starring Rishab Shetty has now crossed the 70 crores milestones. Its current total stands at 70.50 crores* and in the process its fourth week has turned out to be better than the third week, something which has been the story of the film right from the first week.

The film could well emerge as the top Hindi offering at least during this weekend since Uunchai is the biggest release of the week and it’s arriving at select count of screens and shows. The other film is Rocket Gang and it’s seeing an even smaller release. There is Marvel’s Black Panther arriving too which would be bigger but then amongst Hindi films, Kantara (Hindi) is set to have a bigger weekend before Uunchai picks pace and starts giving it competition from weekdays onwards.

By the end of fifth week, Kantara (Hindi) featuring Rishab Shetty will comfortably cross the 80 crores milestone too and from there its journey towards the 100 Crore Club would begin, which would be closely observed and definitely celebrated, once that happens.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

