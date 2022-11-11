It was a low first week for Phone Bhoot as it managed to bring in 13 crores* at the box office. Of course, it deserved more but then that’s the story of 90% of the releases this year when they have performed 30%-40% of their potential/merits.

In the pre-pandemic, even in the worst-case scenario, this spoof horror comedy would have earned Rs 40-50 crores in its lifetime but now it will end up being in the 22-23 crores range at best. Phone Bhoot as such stayed flat right through its first week with minimal growth over the weekend or on mid-week partial holiday and then the rest of the days were lower.

Phone Bhoot may well have had a chance to do some kind of business in the second week but then half a dozen new releases from Bollywood as well as Hollywood will further lessen its chances. Phone Bhoot will definitely find traction on its OTT release and then would be termed as underrated. However, given the comedy genre, it definitely is enjoyed best with the crowds, something that unfortunately didn’t happen here.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited. All collections are as per production and distribution sources.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

