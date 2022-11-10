Rishab Shetty’s Kantara continues to achieve milestones on a daily basis. After the mammoth success of Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, this film is once again making the Sandalwood industry proud with its performance. Now, the latest update is about crossing 350 crores at the worldwide box office and below is all you need to know.

Released on 30th September, the film has been in cinemas for over a month. It has completed 41 days of theatrical run, yet there are no signs of slowing down. As of now, the Hindi version is leading the number game and until Ajay Devgn‘s Drishyam 2, Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya release, the Rishab Shetty directorial will continue its glorious run.

Speaking about the updated collections, Kantara has finally crossed the mark of 350 crores at the worldwide box office. The film has made 277.20 crores nett so far in India (inclusive of all languages). It equals 327.09 crores gross. It has made 28.10 crores gross in the overseas market so far. Overall, the global total stands at a whopping 355.19 crores gross.

Kantara still has some mileage but not sure if it can make it to the 400 crore club. Let’s wait and see!

Meanwhile, recently Rishab Shetty and his leading lady Sapthami Gowda were in the National Capital to promote their blockbuster Kantara. The power duo looked enchanting in white. Rishab was seen wearing a traditional south Indian outfit. The duo is winning the hearts of people across the country through their humbleness and efforts in promoting the film.

Currently, the film is running in theatres in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

