Kantara (Hindi) is now playing in a space of its own. While the film had been doing fabulous business for the first three weeks in the dubbed Hindi version, what it did in the fourth weekend was simply unbelievable as it scored over 4 crores each for two days in a row (Saturday and Sunday). When other films were struggling to keep the momentum going on Sunday, Kantara (Hindi) actually saw growth.

That’s the reason why now it’s not at all surprising that the weekdays have started so well too. On Monday, the film collected 2 crores more and that’s amazing, considering the fact that Friday was 2.10 crores. Everything is just falling in place for the film now which is finding not just the best footfalls but also the best collections coming its way, despite playing at so many single screens as well where the ticket prices are lower.

Rishab Shetty-led Kantara has now scored 64.40 crores and now is in a chance to go past the 70 crores mark by the close of week itself. While the fourth week would be the best for the film ever since its release, the collections would be good in the fifth week as well despite competition comprising of Uunchai, Rocket Gang, Yashoda, Mister Mummy, Thai Massage and Bal Naren.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

