SS Rajamouli’s RRR is enjoying a good ride at the box office in Japan. After taking a promising start, the film is achieving some feats by surpassing the best collections made by Indian films. The latest we hear is that it is on its way to surpassing the lifetime numbers of Prabhas’ Saaho. Keep reading to know more.

A few days back, we reported the collections made by SS Rajamouli‘s film at the Japanese box office. Yes, it did manage good numbers but it isn’t up to the expectations set on the film. In the first week, it had earned around 5 crores and went past some of the major biggies. Now, it’s on its way to cross the lifetime of Saaho.

As per the latest update, RRR has earned 185M¥ in 17 days, which equals to 10.32 crores. The film will soon surpass Saaho, which had earned around 12.50 crores at the Japanese box office. It will be interesting to see if Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (16 crores) is crossed in the lifetime run.

Meanwhile, ahead of the release in Japan, the RRR team including Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli carried out extensive promotions in the country. After the hectic tour, Ram hit the safari trail in Africa. In Kenya, he was seen enjoying the sights and sounds of the rich wildlife from close quarters. He was vacationing in the most untouched and untamed part of Africa with his family and friends and appears to be enjoying every moment in the lap of nature.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

