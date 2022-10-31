After a hectic ‘RRR’ promotion tour in Japan, actor Ram Charan has hit the safari trail in Africa. The actor is currently in Kenya, taking in the sights and sounds of the rich wildlife from close quarters.

Ram Charan is vacationing in the most untouched and untamed part of Africa with his family and friends and appears to be enjoying every moment in the lap of nature.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the actor could be seen driving around, cooking eggs along with the locals, and also taking pictures of big cats in their natural habitat.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana had earlier shared pics of their sojourn in Japan. The actor, along with co-star Jr NTR, and ‘RRR’ director S.S. Rajamouli had toured Japan to promote the movie, which recently had its theatrical release there.

Previously, Ram Charan spoke about how endearing the love and support from Japanese fans have been and how he feels like he is in his homeland. “You guys are so warm that I feel like we are in India. I wish every actor in the world experiences the love and warmth,” he said.

“I can see so many emotions in this room, which is making me emotional,” Ram Charan said. “This is so heartwarming and so appreciative. I can never forget this moment. They say you lack words when you are emotional and right now, I don’t have enough words to express my emotions here.”

Ram Charan added: “I will take this love from Japan, the humility, the honesty and the respect you all give for fellow human beings.”

‘RRR’ became a pan-India hit this year, grossing more than Rs 1,000 crore.

