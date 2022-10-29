Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has gripped the entire nation and is the most discussed film currently. Day after day, it is making some unbelievable records at the box office and looking at the pace, the film still has a long way to go. Amid such a golden run, the reports related to the film’s OTT release are out and below is all you need to know.

Released on 30th September, the Rishab Shetty starrer has completed a theatrical run of 29 days and is still going strong. Considering the low cost of making, the box office run has been exceptional. In fact, the film has already become the second highest-grossing Kannada film all across the globe. As the fever continues to grow, we hear that the film is geared for its OTT arrival.

As per the report in Tollywood.net, the makers of Kantara are to lock the date of 4th November for its OTT release. Remember the date is in discussion and the official confirmation is yet to be made. Considering the ongoing superb run in Kannada and Hindi versions, it is to be seen in which languages the film premieres on OTT.

Meanwhile, recently the team of Kantara received praise from none other than Rajinikanth. The legendary star took to Twitter and lauded the film and the entire team. Ever since the unit of the Rishab Shetty directorial is on cloud nine. In a response to Rajini’s praise, Rishab tweeted, “Dear Rajinikanth sir! You are the biggest Superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you sir.”

Dear @rajinikanth sir 😍 you are biggest Superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my Dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you sir 🙏❤️ https://t.co/C7bBRpkguJ — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) October 26, 2022

