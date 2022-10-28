Yash is one of the biggest phenomena in the country right now. He’s just not a brilliant actor but also a kind human being who never fails to amaze his fans with his grounded nature. He was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2 which did incredibly well at the box office and according to reports, the actor was first approached for Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Liger’ which was released in August this year and failed miserably at the box office. The recent reports also suggest that he warned Vijay Deverakonda for the film as he wasn’t convinced with the storyline of the film. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Liger embarked on Vijay’s big Bollywood debut and was one of the most anticipated films of this year. The film also starred Ananya Panday and had Mike Tyson’s cameo in it. Now coming back to the topic, according to the recent reports ‘Liger’ was first offered to KGF star but he wasn’t impressed with the script of the film.

According to Mirchi 9, director Puri Jagannadh tried various tricks to get Yash onboard for ‘Liger’. But the KGF star wasn’t convinced and decided to let it pass and was finally narrowed down with Vijay Deverakonda signing it.

In fact, the rumours also suggest that Yash also warned Vijay Deverakonda for the film as he wasn’t really convinced with the storyline of the same. The KGF actor felt that the script wasn’t upto the mark and wouldn’t connect with the audience.

The reports also suggest that while shooting for Vijay’s Liger, the director Puri Jagannadh yet again offered a film to Yash titled ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and narrated some heavy action sequences to him but the actor again politely declined the offer which eventually was narrated to Devarakonda who liked the script and has given his nod for the same.

Meanwhile, after Liger turned out to be a disaster at the box-office, the makers decided to drop ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and the project then got shelved.

What are your thoughts on KGF star Yash warning Vijay Deverakonda for Liger? Tell us in the comments below.

