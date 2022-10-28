Tamil and Telugu film industries are supposed to face huge box-office clashes as Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya & Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy along with Prabhas’ Adipurush, Ajith Kumar’s AK61 aka Thunivu & Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu are all set to release on the festival of Sankranti next year. Well, scroll below to know who might back out!

The festival of Sankranti is a big holiday weekend, and Tamil and Telugu industries are ready to celebrate the holiday with big releases.

Telugu films, Waltair Veerayya, Veera Simha Reddy and Adipurush and Tamil movies, Varisu and Thunivu are all set to release neck-to-neck, affecting the box office numbers of each film. Now, as per a report in BollywoodLife, the distributors have extended a plea to Mythri Movie Makers, which is the producer of Chiranjeevi‘s Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy.

Regular Distributors have asked the producers to release any one film to not affect the box office numbers. Producers have to risk any one of the films (Waltair Veerayya or Veera Simha Reddy) and get another release date or postpone it, which is quite unlikely. Well, people are quite excited about Varisu as Thalapathy Vijay fans have been waiting for his movie for months, and that a Tamil movie releasing so soon around Sankranti makes it more anticipated.

Well, what do you think of which film will back out from the box office race? Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya or Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy? Let us know in the comments!

