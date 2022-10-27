Yash is a name known now not only in almost every corner of India but also across the globe. The Kannada superstar who rose to fame as Rocky Bhai – a high-profile assassin-turned-the kingpin of the Kolar Gold Fields in KGF: Chapter 1 & Chapter 2. Since the release of the second instalment earlier this year (April 14), there has been buzz about the actor’s next but nothing confirmed.

Since the release of KGF: Chapter 2, speculations were afloat regarding the actor being in conversations with Narathan, however, things slowed down for multiple reasons. Since the film’s release, there has been no official announcement about what’s his next move. Now, a recent report claims it is because the actor is taking things slow and wants to be 100 percent sure about his follow-up to KGF 2. In fact, the report also claims he has been offered some big Bollywood projects.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, a source close to the Kannada superstar revealed why he hasn’t signed a film yet. They said, “Yash knows about the expectations of the audience and he doesn’t want to let them down, which is primarily the reason why he is taking his own time to lock the next project. He is loaded with offers by filmmakers from all industries, but it’s a matter of zeroing down on something that appeals to everyone and does justice to the legacy of KGF 2.”

Revealing what offers from Bollywood are pouring in for Yash, the source close to the actor revealed that there are two mega-budget ones from the Hindi film industry. The insider added, “After KGF 2, Excel is looking to team up with Yash again on something big and special. They have signed up with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for Karna, a mythological epic based on Mahabharata. ROMP and Excel are keen to get Yash on board to play the titular role in the two-part epic.”

The other mega-budget Bollywood film his way is Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part 2. As per the entertainment portal’s reports, Yash has also been approached to play the character of Dev in Brahmastra 2. “This is another epic tale of modern mythology, and he is offered to play the powerful character of Dev.”

Talking about where the KGF has given his nod to the films, the source stated, “The two are mere offers from two and Yash is yet to give a go-ahead to either of them. Like every other project, this one is too in the list of the post KGF offers and he is expected to make up his mind by January 2023 i.e., his birthday.”

Reportedly, team Brahmastra team is exploring various options for the role of Dev and is keen to have a talent from the Southern industry, in order to increase the reach of the film.

Do you want to see Yash as Dev in Brahmastra?

