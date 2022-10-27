Urvashi Rautela has been in the news several times in the last couple of months and it’s mostly owing to her linkup with cricketer Rishabh Pant. For the unversed, Ms Rautela had recently revealed that someone known as ‘RP’ had waited hours outside her hotel lobby and left netizens speculating if it was Rishabh she was talking about. Now, it seems like the actress has unveiled who ‘RP’ actually is.

A while ago, Urvashi took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of herself with actor Ram Pothineni. The picture – which sees her dressed in a semi-transparent, lemon knee-length dress with frills and Ram looking casual in a white shirt and grey pants, has got her 58.6 million followers and the internet abuzz.

From commenting on Urvashi Rautela finally unmasking who ‘RP’ is to tagging Rishabh Pant and asking him if he’s taking note of what the actress is doing, read on to know what netizens have to say about it. Sharing the image on Insta, the actress simple captioned it, “@ram_pothineni” along with a red rose and black heart.

Finally understanding who Urvashi Rautela meant by RP in her posts, one user wrote, “Achha toh ye hai rp 😂🔥🙌” When one commented, “Rishab bhaiya ki yaad nhi aate aab ??” another jokingly informed him, “RP yahi hai mujhe lagta hai” Another, to this added, “woh cover up karne ke liye hai matter ko uski bezzeti hui haina kisi rp ko utha le aayi ye she doesn’t even follow him 😂 c samjha rakha hai kya public ko”

Dragging in cricketer Rishabh Pant into the discussion of Urvashi Rautela’s latest post, one user wrote, “Dekh rhe ho Risabh bhai,..😢 Another joked, “RP nhi ye to RIP hai pant aur urvashi ke love ka🤣” A third commented, “bechara rishabh pant ke sath dokha hua h”

Who do you think is the 'RP' in Urvashi Rautela's life – Ram Pothineni or Rishabh Pant?

