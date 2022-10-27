Amitabh Bachchan Congratulates UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak On Instagram

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday praised Rishi Sunak for becoming the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after the resignation of Liz Truss in just 45 days of her coming into power.

Taking to Instagram, Big B posted a picture of himself in a grey hoodie and track pants.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote in the caption: “Jai Bharat .. now the UK finally has a new viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country.”

Like Truss, Rishi Sunak is also the leader of Britain’s Conservative Party, It is a proud moment for everyone in India as he has become the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the UK.

Sunak is an Oxford, and Stanford University alumni. He was born in Southampton to parents of Indian descent who migrated to Britain from East Africa.

He is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of NR Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is currently seen hosting the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’.

Amitabh Bachchan was also seen in ‘Goodbye‘ along with Rashmika Mandanna, ‘Brahmastra’ and his next film will be ‘Uunchai’ starring Boman Irani and Anupam Kher.

