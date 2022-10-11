Bollywood’s ace filmmaker and producer Karan Johar made headlines yesterday after his announcement of quitting Twitter. After he deleted his Twitter account, netizens were divided over his decision. Now, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig at Dharma Productions’ head honcho.

The filmmaker had nearly 2 million followers on the social media platform. He tweeted on Monday, “Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!” Hours after the tweet, The Kashmir Files director first tweeted, “Quitters never win. Winners never quit.”

Soon, Vivek Agnihotri quote-tweeted his own tweet and added, “I believe a genuine person seeking positive energies would leave Social Media completely. Leaving only Twitter because it doesn’t allow hypocrisy or fakeness but staying on Instagram because it gets brands and allows fakeness itself is a negative and screwed-up approach to life.”

Take a look at his tweet below:

I believe a genuine person seeking positive energies would leave Social Media completely. Leaving only Twitter because it doesn’t allow hypocrisy or fakeness but staying on Instagram because it gets brands and allows fakeness itself is a negative and screwed up approach to life. https://t.co/oNfwCDO8Nu — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 10, 2022

It’s worth pointing out that Karan Johar is not new to online criticism. Following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020, the filmmaker has been facing a lot of hate for allegedly promoting nepotism in Bollywood. Often he faced personal attacks on social media. The filmmaker also spoke about the impact of trolling while talking to Vijay Deverakonda at his show Koffee With Karan season 7.

He is well known for directing films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and heads the film production house Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is gearing up for his next directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which is scheduled to release in February next year. Most recently, he directed the short film in Netflix’s horror anthology Ghost Stories.

