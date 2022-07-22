Kartik Aaryan, who made his debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, has come a long way to make a mark in Bollywood. His recent box office success with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has propelled him to be one of the popular stars in the country now. He is now gearing up for the next release Shehzada.

Kartik’s next film is the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead. The film is releasing on February 23, 2023. Interestingly, the film will be locking horns with Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

KJo‘s romance drama is bringing back Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Ever since the film was announced, fans have been eager to watch it on big screens. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan’s film Shehzada has been in the headlines for a while now and fans have been waiting with bated breath to watch the film.

Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which recorded an opening day collection of Rs 14.11 crores, a lot of expectations are associated with Kartik. His popularity among the masses is increasing by the day. Needless to say, his star power will bring people to theatres. Since its remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramaloo, which was a blockbuster, there’s a high chance the film may break records in the Hindi belt.

Ranveer Singh enjoys a massive fan following. Often his films get a massive opening at the ticket windows at the box office. His film Simmba (2018) opened at Rs 20 crores and Gully Boy (2019) collected Rs 19.40 crores. Ranveer is a crowd puller and his performances made sure of that. That being said, his last two films did not perform well as expected it to be.

Sports-drama film 83 (2021) collected 12. 64 crores on Day 1 while Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022) had Rs 3.25 crores. It is also worth pointing out that Kabir Khan’s directorial was released amidst the pandemic and the theatre capacity was running at 50 % audience. It was also facing fierce competition with other big-budget films like Pushpa and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Post covid too things have changed. Jayeshbhai Jordaar could have worked before the pandemic but failed to rake up moolah at the box office.

However, Karan Johar is returning to direction after six years and his last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil received a mixed response but collected Rs 13.30 crores on opening day. Moreover, Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s chemistry was much loved in Gully Boy.

So what do you think? Which film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani or Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada will have a better opening day collection? Let us know in the comments.

