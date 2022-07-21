Karan Johar’s cult show Koffee With Karan’s season 7 recently began streaming on Disney+Hotstar and the first show featuring star guests Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was an instant hit amongst the fans. Out of all the moments from the show, the one where Ranveer does a mimicry of Kartik Aaryan’s pap shots was a major highlight of the entire episode.

For the unversed, during the episode, Alia praised Ranveer for his mimicry skill and made him do some mimicry of other Bollywood artists while they are being clicked by the paparazzi. Out of all the mimicry he did of other actors (Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Aamir Khan, etc) but his enactment of Kartik stood out as the best, and now the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star has shared his view on the same.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan opened up about his views on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan’s latest episode. It was noted that the episode saw a part where Ranveer Singh was mimicking Aaryan, for which the latter said, “I am fine with anything. I am happy that jahaan pe bhi jo bhi baatein chalti rehti hain bas positive tareeke se chalein. (As far as the conversations about me are positive I am happy.)”

Continuing the topic Kartik Aaryan also opened up about the point where Ranveer Singh was mimicking him on the show. He said, “I didn’t see the episode but I have seen the video of Ranveer and ya he is really watching my videos. (laughs) He was good.” In the interview, Kartik also pointed out that there was one minor correction in his mimicry, revealing that he genuinely says Thank you and doesn’t mime it. He said, “But, main actually thank you bolta hoon mime nahin karta.”

What are your thoughts on Kartik Aaryan’s response to Ranveer Singh’s KWK mimicry? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

