From the past few months, who’s who of Bollywood and South film industry are giving their take on the much-talked-about South Vs North debate. From R Madhavan to Ranbir Kapoor to Yami Gautam and Kichcha Sudeepa, celebs have been sharing their thoughts on the same. The recent actor to comment on the same is Dhanush. The actor recently arrived for the premiere of his Hollywood film The Gray Man.

Dhanush marks his Hollywood debut with the Russo brothers’ The Gray Man. The film will begin streaming on Netflix from tomorrow i.e., July 22.

At the press conference of The Gray Man, when Dhanush was asked about the same, he asked said that the filmmakers of the industry should come together and make it one big industry. While addressing the media he said, “I would appreciate if we are called as Indian actors, not as North and South actors. The world has shrunk and the lines are fading. This is a time to come together and make it one industry, a huge industry. It will be great if we function together and make movies for everybody, not just for South or North. National films, not regional films. Every film is a national film. People watch South films, we watch North films. Every film is for everybody, especially with digital platforms. Everybody has access to watch everybody’s work.”

“It gets seen. It is also a great time for an actor. If you are good at your job, you are noticed by everybody. And that’s great. So, it just doesn’t make sense to call me or anyone as south actors. We are just actors from India,” added Dhanush.

Earlier at a Rocketry event, when R Madhavan was asked about the same, he had told the media, “To analyse (these things) is useless because if you think there is a rule (to succeed), then you can also lose everything as every day is a changing scenario. I hope in the years and days to come other films will do well and another pattern will set in. I don’t think we can predict how the audience will react.”

“Baahubali one and two, RRR, KGF one and two and Pushpa are the ones that have earned more than Hindi films because there has been a fan following of them all over India and that they are made on a big scale. However, it doesn’t mean that Hindi films haven’t worked. Gangubai Kathiawadi to Kashmir Files to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have been big hits as well,” Madhavan had added.

