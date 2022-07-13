After the roaring success of Beast/RAW, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in yet another action entertainer – Varisu. The film’s first look poster was released three weeks ago and since then fans have been waiting with bated breath.

As excitement is in the air, Vamshi Paidipally directorial is scheduled for a Pongal release next year ie. 2023. However, the latest report claims that Vijay’s film may not be the only film that will be released on the festive weekend.

According to a Bollywood Life report, Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu will likely to lock horns with 3 other big-budget films at the box office. Om Raut’s Adipurush, starring Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh is also expected to release on the same day. The film is touted to be VFX heavy and fans are eager to watch it in theatres.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, which was previously tentatively titled Mega 154, could also release on the same day. Dhanush, who is now making headlines for his Hollywood debut The Gray Man, is also eying for Pongal release of his forthcoming film Captain Miller.

January 15th, 2023 would be an interesting day should all four films be released on the same day and clash at the box office. All four films could face tough competition and which film would emerge victorious at the box office battle would be noteworthy.

Talking about Varisu, Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna will be the leading lady of the film. Veteran actors Prakash Raj and Prabhudeva will also be seen in key roles. If reports are to be believed, Thalapathy Vijay’s film will be Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram’s path by becoming Vijay’s first multiverse film. Director Vamshi Paidipally previously made his mark in Telugu cinema with hits like Brindavanam, Yevadu, Oopiri, and Maharshi.

