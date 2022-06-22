Adipurush is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Indian films. The film is a PAN-Indian project and is expected to create rage at the box office when it releases. Helmed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame director Om Raut, the film rides on a very high budget.

The film is based on the Hindu mythology Ramayana and the Radhe Shyam actor will be playing the titular role of Lord Ram. Also starring Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh, it promises to be a visual spectacle with some never-seen-before sequences and visual effects. While the work on the film is progressing steadily, there’s now one interesting report doing rounds and it’s about a fee hike by the Darling actor.

As per the report in Bollywoodlife, Prabhas has demanded a hike of 20 crores. Contrary to what has been reported earlier, the actor is said to be charging 100 crores for Adipurush, which means he’s demanding a hike of 20% in his fees. As the makers can’t afford any delays, they have no option but to fulfil his demand, resulting in an increase in the budget of the film.

Adipurush is scheduled to release on 12th January 2023.

Meanwhile, Om Raut, who has been working on Adipurush, recently conveyed some important aspects of the movie while talking to IANS. “Ramayana has always had a strong influence since ages. I am depicting the ‘Parakrama’ (splendour and magnificence) side of Ram, which has had a great impact on me”, Raut said.

Speaking about Prabhas, the director said, “Prabhas is one of the nicest persons to work with. Apart from his work attitude, Prabhas brings home-cooked food on the sets. What I like about him is that he is always considerate of people on the sets, regardless of their stature.”

