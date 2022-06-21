Recently reports of Naga Chaitanya dating Made In Heaven fame Sobhita Dhulipala surfaced on the web and it took the Internet by storm. The latest media reports stated that after his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga found love in Sobhita. In October 2021, Naga and Samantha took everyone by shock when they announced their separation. While a lot has been said about their spilt, the estranged couple continues to maintain a dignified silence.

Now according to the latest piece of news Naga and Sobhita are enjoying each other’s company. Sobhita Dhulipala rose to fame with the web show Made In Heaven alongside Arjun Mathur.

After the reports of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s dating began to make headlines, the actress’ throwback interview surfaced on the web where she describe the characteristics of an ideal partner.

Speaking to Filmfare, when Sobhita Dhulipala was asked about her ideal partner, she described it by saying, “I understand what freedom means, so from there comes my understanding of love. I’ve become such a self-sufficient person, be it physically, financially, or emotionally. Hence I want to be in the company of someone who’s inspiring, creative, kind and curious about life. That kind of relationship can last forever.”

Unlike Made In Heaven, Sobhita Dhulipala wants a simple wedding whenever she gets married. She further added, “One moment I’m attracted to the shenanigans of marriage, the great food, sindoor, gifts and celebration. It’s like a childish dream. But in reality, I’ve seen so many fall apart. If my partner expects me to be compromising, would I be willing to walk that extra mile? I don’t know. But I’m sure, if and when I get married, it won’t be a dhoom dhaam (full of pomp) wedding. I’m certain I’m going to wear a plain cotton saree, go to the registrar and get done with it.”

Earlier a source revealed that Chaitanya and Sobhita are very comfortable in each other’s company as they recently spent time at the actor’s new house. Naga Chaitanya gave the actress a tour of his massive home. And after a few hours, the alleged couple left together in the same car. The same report further revealed that the actor was spotted multiple times at the same hotel as Sobhita Dhulipala where she was staying for the promotions of her last film Major. In fact, she also spent her birthday recently in Hyderabad with her ‘close buddies’.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in the pivotal roles. On the other hand, Sobhita was recently seen in Adivi Sesh-led Major.

