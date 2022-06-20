It was the most heartbreaking day for many when Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu officially announced that they were splitting. Although the speculations had started months ago, but the couple took their time and made an announcement last year in October. Meanwhile, Naga who is currently an eligible bachelor is said to be dating Made In Heaven fame Sobhita Dhulipala. Yes! You read that right. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

After Chay and Sam went separate ways, people said a lot of things regarding the same but nothing was confirmed. The two never shied away from making public appearances and also never spoke anything bad about each other.

As per the latest reports by Pinkvilla, a source told the entertainment portal that after separating from Samantha, Naga Chaitanya is now dating Sobhita Dhulipala. According to the eyewitness, the actor who recently purchased a house in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills took the actress for a tour of his newly built abode.

The source said, “Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala seemed very comfortable in each other’s company as they spent time at the actor’s new house. Naga was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car.”

Revealing more about the two, the eyewitness even claims that Chay and Sobhita spent a lot of time together in the past weeks. He was even seen at the same hotel where the actress was staying.

“Naga Chaitanya was spotted multiple times at the same hotel as Sobhita Dhulipala where she was staying for the promotions of her last film Major. In fact, she also spent her birthday recently in Hyderabad with her ‘close buddies’,” added the source.

On the work front, Sobhita is currently working on the second season of Made In Heaven, while, Naga is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

