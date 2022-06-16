Fashion never goes out of style – it just evolves, disappears and then comes back in styles a couple of years or decades later. The same is true when we talk about corsets. Corsets, which were an indispensable supportive undergarment worn by women on and off since the 16th-17th century in back in vogue. And Bollywood actresses like Kiara Advani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and more are on board it.

For a little fashion lesson – what are corsets? Well, a corset is a kind of laced bodice aka a stiff, supporting and constricting undergarment for the waist, worn by women to shape the figure. While in the past it was used under dresses, now its style has been incorporated into the main outfit and we see women slaying them as corset-style dresses and corset-styled tops.

From awards shows and red carpets to movie promotions, photo shoots and more, B-Town actresses have slayed this look while giving us fuller-figure goals. So today, scroll down and check out how Bollywood beauties like Kiara Advani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone styled and rocked the look.

Kiara Advani

For the promotions of her next JugJugg Jeeyo, Kiara Advani brought freshness and style in this corset-inspired baby blue pantsuit. Created by designer duo Shantnu Nikhil (snbyshantanunikhil), the look – comprised of flared bottom pants and a top of the same shade with a zip down the centre and a bone frame giving her body shape more prominence. She kept the styling simple with huge hoop earrings and a ponytail.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday knows how to slay different looks and her wearing this white tube corset top while promoting Gehraiyaan is proof. The satin white top – with a detailed pleated and frilled style over the bust paired with high waist denim and hot pink Louboutin heels screams style and fashion. The multi-layered chains and high hairdo bun with natural makeup keep the corset top as the main focus. I dare you, tell me if I’m wrong.

Deepika Padukone

Just like Ananya Panday, her Gehraiyaan co-star also wore a corset top and looked drop-dead gorgeous. The actress styled her Dolce & Gabbana corset tops – with lace holding it together in three places, with white distressed jeans and oversized gold irregular hoops. That dark eye makeup, attitude-filled look and messy bun deserve to be on a magazine cover and not only on her Instagram account.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Like Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone, Samantha Ruth Prabhu too opted for a white corset-style top. But unlike them, she opted for loose-fitted white pants and black lace stylish the top in two places. The tube top shows off her figure while the lighting gives off Goddess vibes.

Tara Sutaria

Chic and stylish is what Tara Sutaria is in this coordinated corset-style look she wore while promoting Heropanti 2. The ribbed style of the crop top makes her look even stunning as the chain jewellery takes its beauty even higher.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is a fashionista and her rocking this crop, corset-style top is proof! The shimmery blue top paired with white pants shows off her well-toned mid-riff and is definitely giving us fashion and fitness goals.

From Kiara Advani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone – who do you think slayed the corset style look the best? Let us know below.

