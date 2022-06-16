Nia Sharma is one of the most-loved TV actresses of all time. More than her acting chops, the actress has always garnered her fans’ attention with her fashion choices. Nia rose to fame with the TV show Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behan and became a household name ever since. Over the years, the actress carved a niche for herself and has now become a fashion inspiration for many. Nia enjoys a humongous fan following of 7.5 million on Instagram.

Currently, the actress is busy promoting her latest song Hairaan where she is paired opposite Kunal Roy Kapur. The song has already been dropped on the internet.

Nia Sharma has often made heads turn with her bold fashion choices. Be it her going topless for photoshoots or flaunting her curvaceous body, Nia doesn’t shy away from showing off her perfectly toned body. As we talk about her perfect curves, how can we not talk about those snaps where she’s seen flaunting her perfectly toned midriff body. So let’s begin, shall we?

Starting with the latest, Nia Sharma recently posted a couple of photos from her latest photoshoot where she’s seen acing the denim-on-denim look. Wearing a denim crop full sleeves shirt, the actress looks hot as she poses in ripped jeans leaving it unbuttoned at the front. Letting her blonde soft-curled hair down, the actress opted for bold eyes and light pink lips. Nia rounded off her look with statement earrings while posing holding her unbuttoned denim. Check out the photos below:

Next on the list is Nia Sharma’s casual look. In the below photos, the actress is seen wearing a full sleeves red crop top, which she paired with ripped oversized light-coloured denim. Nia looks too hot to handle as she rounds off her look with oversized sunglasses, a cross neckpiece and a tote bag. Letting her coloured hair down, Nia will take your breath away with her perfect midriff as she completes her look with pointed white shoes. Take a look:

Now let’s talk about her desi look! Nia Sharma has always served us with some hot and happening ethnic looks on her TV shows including Naagin but this one will give you toned body goals. Nia took our breath away when she posed in a sky blue lehenga paired with an embellished blouse. In the series of photos, the actress looks oh-so-hot as she opts for a minimal neck piece which she paired with matching studs. Blushed pink cheeks, and nude lips, Nia lets her eyes do all the talking. The actress rounded off her look with fluorescent nails, statement rings and pierced belly button. We just can’t help but take notes from the actress. Take a look:

Nia Sharma took social media by storm when she posted this picture of her stunning self. The actress looked ethereal in this pic, which seems to be from one of her photo shoots. The actress left everyone speechless when posed in an embellished lehenga pairing it with a matching off-shoulder deep neck blouse. With minimal makeup and minimal accessory, the actress rounded off her look with a statement choker. Well, what do you have to say about Nia Sharma’s perfectly toned midriff in this OTT lehenga?

Last but not least! Let us tell you about the time when Nia Sharma dropped her look from her song Do Ghoont. Nia set social media on fire when she paired a white short dhoti skirt with a one-shoulder top. The actress had set major body goals as she paired her attire with a sleek chain around her belly while pairing it with minimalistic Nath. Leaving her fans’ mouths wide open, Nia Sharma rounded off her look with statement eyes and pink lips. Check out her look below:

Well, these were some of our favourite picks. All we can say is how one can take their eyes off her perfectly toned midriff in the above snaps. Can you? We surely can’t.

