Uorfi Javed, who often makes headlines owing to her fashion sense and out-of-the-box outfit choices is yet again making headlines for all the right reasons. In one of the recent paparazzi spottings, she was seen wearing an outfit inspired by a dress designed by Harris Reed.

Harris Reed is a fashion designer famous for his unique designs. The designer who has been worn by famous Hollywood celebrities such as Emma Watson, Harry Styles, Adele, etc took it to Instagram to appreciate Uorfi‘s outfit.

Talking about the same, Harris said “This girl (referring to Uorfi Javed) is clearly very famous who remade one of my show looks and has 45 million views. It is very obsessive and I’m really obsessed”

Diet Sabya, an Instagram handle who identifies themselves as a Mysterious Internet Personality and is famous as Fashion Police amongst netizens also shared this moment on their profile saying, ‘This is what fashion is supposed to be’

Although the social media trolls here have always been criticising Uorfi Javed, she has successfully achieved great heights due to her unique fashion sense, she is being loved and celebrated internationally for the same

