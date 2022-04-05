Urfi Javed has gained quite some attention and fans towards herself after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. Yet, what made her highly famous amongst the netizens is not only her work in serials but also her hot and sizzling, social media posts that she usually uploads.

Urfi never fails to go viral on social media, all thanks to her massive fan following and her bold fashion choices. Well, have you ever thought what would her net worth be? Worry not! We got you all covered. Read on to know more.

Urfi Javed has worked in many serials like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Daayan, Jiji Maa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and many more, according to SpotBoyE has assets that range from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 55 lakh. The same reports claim that the actress charges around Rs. 25-35 thousand per episode. Well, as a rising star the actress is doing quite well in the net worth game.

According to the same media outlet, due to a lack of chance to work in another serial, Urfi Javed thus decided to make her social media presence strong with her fashion experiment. Well, we can say she has quite succeeded in doing so.

Meanwhile, Urfi is presently making headlines for her ugly spat with Kashmera Shah. For those who are unaware, this spat started after Kashmera claimed that Urfi was only famous on Instagram and not in real life. Hitting back at the comment, Urfi had said, “Aap ne jo statements bole hai koi valid point toh likho yaar ki ‘I am famous on Instagram and not in real life’. Aap toh dono mein (famous) nahi ho, kya faida?.”

