When discussing rawness and boldness, our mind directly points to Uorfi Javed. The actress-model is unafraid to bring out new trends regarding her sartorial choices and battles social media trolling with a brave face. So we aren’t surprised that her latest show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, which is all set to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is as unhinged as her. The show traces varied glimpses of her life, from her relationship with her family to handling all the ups and downs that come from fame.

Talking about the same, the trailer begins with Uorfi Javed talking about applying dog p**p in her face to get glowing skin. We then see glimpses of the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant flaunting her eccentric looks, often sending social media into a frenzy. We then see her mother telling how their household runs mostly with Uorfi’s money. However, it seems this does not go well with her sisters since they also assert they are working too. We also see Javed getting into a verbal spat with her siblings.

Uorfi Javed has some vulnerable moments in the Follow Kar Lo Yaar trailer wherein she feels that her family members do not respect her. She can also be seen blasting her team when they make her do something she does not abide by. The Chandra Nandini actress admits to wanting a b**b job done to enhance her breasts. Not only this but she can also be seen talking about wanting an hourglass figure like Nora Fatehi and Janhvi Kapoor. Lastly, Uorfi declares that she wishes to become India’s Kim Kardashian.

Uorfi Javed’s Follow Kar Lo Yaar trailer is so unfeigned that it also shows her with a broken tooth. We also see Orry and Munawar Faruqui in the trailer. Well, this looks like something spicy and entertaining to the fullest. Follow Kar Lo Yaar will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from August 23, 2024.

