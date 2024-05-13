The internet welcomed a new celebrity last year who literally made heads turn. Everyone wanted to know who this boy was. It turned out it was a boy called Orhan Awatramani, and initially, he was rumored to be dating Janhvi Kapoor, then Sara Ali Khan, and then Nysa Devgan till it was made clear that he was just one of their closest buddies fondly called Orry!

After the Gen-Z social media star was discovered, they shot to fame in an instant so much so that he made his presence felt solo on Koffee With Karan’s couch last season! And, of course, everyone wanted to know what he did. Even Salman Khan on Bigg Boss asked him the same question, and the world even got an answer in an interview.

Orry told the world, ‘He is a liver…He lives!’ I am sure that quote must be on T-shirts by now. Now comes the next obvious question. How does Orry earn? And ladies and gentlemen, the boy has assured me that he is earning much more than the star kids these days!

Recently, in an interview with Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiya’s podcast, the young star revealed his salary, which might surprise you. He revealed, “Sasta Dikhta Hai Kya Main?” when Bharti Singh asked him, “Mehenge Ho?” The social media sensation said, “I charge Rs 25 lakh if you ask me for a photo. If I offer one myself, I don’t charge. If someone formally asks for Orry’s touch, it’s Rs 20 lakh. I have a formal team at Dharma Cornerstone Agency, and then I have my own people.” In continuation, he even mentioned making two appearances a day!

Orry Earns 2100% Higher Than Janhvi Kapoor!

So, doing the math, if this boy is working 20 – 22 days a month, then probably he is earning 11 crore per month! When it comes to the monthly income of today’s star kids Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and others, all of them are speculated to earn 50 – 60 lakh per month. So technically, Orry earns 18 times higher than these divas! Let that sink in.

Talking about his work life, the Bigg Boss OTT special guest said, “I have no interest in doing films or shows. Who dreams of hard labor? Nobody. I hate work, and doing films and TV is a lot of work. And in this industry, work never ends. You take the work home with you; your life revolves around your work. People think it’s an easy life, but it isn’t.”

Guys, definitely, this liver is living. Let’s replace the phrase living life kingsize with a short and sweet term – Orry!

