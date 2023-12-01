Sridevi undoubtedly has been one of the biggest superstars in the country. The late actress was also said to be one of the highest-paid starlets of her time. However, you would not believe the price she was paid for her first Tamil film (as a lead) with superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

The Mom actress was paid a meager amount of only Rs 5000 to be a part of Moondru Mudichu, a Tamil romantic thriller. The film was directed and written by K Balachander. This was the actress’ first leading role as an adult while she was only 13!

However, Sridevi’s fee for her first film is nothing compared to Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu debut, Devara, which stars Jr NTR. If a report in Siasat is believed, then the Mili actress is charging a whopping 3.5 crore for her South debut. Guess how much difference it is from Sridevi’s debut fee?

Well, to save you from doing all the math, Janhvi’s South debut fee for her Telugu film Devara is a staggering 6,99,900% more than what her mom was paid years ago! Interestingly, Janhvi Kapoor’s Hindi debut was also much, much higher than Sridevi’s fee for Moondru Mudichu!

A film enthusiast, ‘bestofbollywoodwithrahulingh,’ shared Sridevi’s picture from the Solva Sawan sets.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Fee For Hindi Debut Dhadak

While Janhvi Kapoor was paid 60 lakh for her Hindi debut film Dhadak, it was almost 1,19,900% higher than Sridevi’s fee for Balachander’s Tamil flick. While Janhvi made her Hindi debut with Dhadak, Sridevi, in 1975, made her Hindi debut with Julie, where she played a young girl. Her proper debut came in 1979 with Solva Saawan, which tanked at the Box Office.

Sridevi – The Highest Paid Actress!

The Chandni actress attained the status of a box-office superstar with her consecutive hits, and she reportedly became the first actress to demand equal pay. In fact, the first actress to demand a 1 crore paycheck as well. Since she had the hold and command over the audience, she was paid the price she quoted.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Fee Dropped!

Coming to Janhvi Kapoor, the actress started her career with a meager fee of 60 lakh. The actress was reported to charge 6 crore per project, but with consecutive flops, she slashed her fee. A report by Instant Bollywood says that Janhvi Kapoor was paid 3 crore for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal.

Sridevi Vs Janhvi Kapoor’s Growth

So, Sridevi’s salary increased by almost 2000 times to grab the spot for the highest-paid actress, from her first fee of 5000 to getting 1 crore for films during the 90s. However, from 60 lakh to Devara’s 3.5 crore, Janhvi Kapoor’s fee has jumped by only 5.8 times.

Yes, it is too difficult to walk the path her mother paved, but we’re sure she’ll get there slowly and steadily! Way to go, Janhvi. On the work front, the superstar daughter will next be seen in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, her Telugu debut Devara and Ulajh.

