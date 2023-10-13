Actors and their stardoms are defined on two parameters – A. Box Office Success and B. Their reported salaries per film. While many of them enjoy a net worth unimaginable, still their star value depends on how much money they churn out and how much a producer is ready to invest on them. In this salary war, down south, Tier 1 Tamil actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Thalapathy Vijay have left the Telugu superstars way behind.

In the past few years, a new term has been coined that is pan-India stars. The first star who led this term was Prabhas with Baahubali. This was followed by Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa, Yash’s KGF, and RRR’s Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Suddenly, there were swarming offers to sign these superstars in Hindi films.

Interestingly, all these Telugu superstars, except Yash, who is a Kannada actor, were signed at high prices. While Prabhas was reported to take home 150 crore for Adipurush, Jr NTR is said to charge 30+ crore for playing an antagonist in War 2. Allu Arjun also hiked his fee after Pushpa’s success.

However, a surprising observation suggests that the Tollywood superstars, despite quoting unimaginable amounts for their films, are still behind Kollywood superstars when it comes to remunerations. Check out some of the highest-paid Tamil superstars.

Rajinikanth

With Jailer’s phenomenal success, Rajinikanth put the Tamil Cinema on the world map yet again. And for his hard work, the actor was reportedly paid 210 crore. He was also gifted a swanky BMW as a gift. The 210 crore fee included the profit-sharing amount from the film, which was around 100 crore!

Thala Ajith Kumar

A recent report suggests that Thala Ajith Kumar is charging 175 crore for AK63. This 63rd film will be helmed by Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran. This makes him the second-highest-paid star in the Tamil Cinema.

Kamal Haasan

The Vikram superstar is the third highest of the lot. He was paid 50 crore for the Lokesh Kanagaraj film. But as per reports, he is now being paid 40 crore for a special cameo in Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD. Financial Express reported that the actor is taking home a whopping 150 crore for Indian 2.

Thalapathy Vijay

After charging 100 crore for Beast and 110 crore for Varisu, Vijay’s reported salary for Leo is said to be 120 crore. The film is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. He entered the 100 crore club with Master. Before that, he charged 50 crore for Bigil and then took the entry to the century club.

While these are the humongous numbers quoted by the Kollywood actors, check out the remunerations of the Pan-India Telugu superstars.

Prabhas

The Adipurush actor currently leads the lot, all thanks to the 150 crore fee he charges per film. However, he was paid 20 crore for Baahubali and 25 crore for Baahubali 2! Imagine the jump success can bring. Prabhas is currently gearing up for Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD.

Allu Arjun

The Pushpa actor was paid 45-50 crore for the film. However, if a report by the Economic Times is to be believed, then the actor is charging a whopping 125 crore for Pushpa 2! Riding high on success but still behind the Kollywood biggies.

Ram Charan

The actor charged a decent 30 crore per film, which was hiked to 45 crore for SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Recent buzz suggests that he has taken a giant jump and is taking 100 crore for his next film, to be helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Jr NTR

He was paid equal to Ram Charan for RRR 45 crore. However, his remuneration per film was 18-20 crore before that. With War 2’s 30 crore fee, the actor has hiked his fee to another 60 crore – 80 crore per film down south!

