SS Rajamouli is basking in the glory of his recent successful film RRR, which even bagged several awards Globally. Many celebrities, including those in Hollywood, hailed the film and the filmmaker. But did you know that he once had a depressing moment in life, and it is related to the Baahubali series? Scroll down to know.

The Telugu filmmaker began the wave of pan-India films with his mega-blockbuster 2015 release, Baahubali: The Beginning. However, the filmmaker recently admitted that he was unsure about how the movie would ultimately fare since its early reviews were not good.

During an event hosted by his brother-in-law Dr AV Guruva Reddy, SS Rajamouli got candid about one of his most ‘depressing moments’ in life. As reported by Indian Express, he said, “On the day of the release of Baahubali: The Beginning, it was the first pan-Indian film, so we released it in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, the whole of North India, America, UAE. We had a positive talk all across the globe. But our main bread and butter are from Telugu-speaking states, (and there) it had a very bad reception. People were saying it is one of the biggest disasters of the film industry.”

SS Rajamouli remarked that he was concerned for his producer, who had guided him throughout the last three years as they made and released this movie in numerous states.

“We spent so much money on the film, I mean, our producers spent so much money on the film. I thought if it is indeed a disaster as people are speaking, then the person who trusted me and journeyed with me for the past three years, he would be going to a place from where he couldn’t get up again. So I wouldn’t know what to do in such a situation,” the director concluded.

In the end, Baahubali: The Beginning made close to Rs 650 crore and had a fantastic run all over the world. Prabhas became well-known thanks to a successful sequel that brought in a tonne of money at the box office.

