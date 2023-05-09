Vijay Deverakonda – the name itself evokes a picture of a hot, irresistible and charming personality who has set everybody’s heart racing ever since he started his journey as an actor.

As he turns a year older today, the heartthrob of the nation and national crush of India (voted often by a few reputed publications) is also highly appreciated for his sartorial choices and effortless stylish avatars. On the special occasion, we shortlist five pictures of one of India’s most desirable men:

For his debut appearance on a popular celebrity chat show, Vijay opted for a monochrome look — a white shirt and black pants, well complemented by a white blazer.

Vijay Deverakonda looks irresistibly hot and extremely desirable in the picture where he is seen standing under a shower and posing selflessly for the camera! His unkempt, curly hair makes the picture all the more appealing!

Flaunting his chiselled physiqur and well toned muscles, Vijay effortlessly looks real, raw and edgy in this picture sporting a ganjee in the monochrome look!

One of the most favorite clicks of Vijay is the one where he is seen inside the pool (shirtless) opening a champagne bottle at the beautiful backdroo of a sunset. His mischievous smile makes it more appealing!

Prepping for one of his roles, Vijay once again flaunts his biceps as he holds a rifle sporting a yellow baniyan and thick beard!

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Liger opposite Ananya Panday. As far as his interesting line up goes, Vijay will be seen in films including, VD12, Kushi’l alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and untitled with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram Petla.

