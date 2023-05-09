Few months after his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya made headlines for their rumoured love affair with Sobhita Dhulipala, who rose to fame with ‘Made In Heaven.’ The rumoured lovebirds are reportedly dating for 6 months and have often been spotting on their secret vacation. A couple of weeks back, Naga’s photo with a London restaurant’s chef had taken the web by storm as eagle-eyed netizens had spotted Sobhita in it.

Now in the latest interview, the Made In Heaven actress broke her silence on the dating rumours and clearly stated that she doesn’t think she needs to answer to people who speak without knowledge. She further added that one must focus on their life and try to improve it.

Filmibeat quoted Sobhita Dhulipala saying, “I’m very fortunate of having a chance to work with beautiful films. I’m a classical dancer and I like dancing. To have performed on three AR Rahman songs in Mani Ratnam’s film is a very big thing for me. I am focused on it right now. For people who speak without knowledge, I don’t think I need to answer them. I don’t feel the urge to clarify things when I’m not doing any wrong and it is not my business. Instead of answering or clarifying things people write with half-knowledge, one must focus on your life, improve it, be calm, and try to be a good person,”

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya in his latest interview with Prema the Journalist, spoke about his broken marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and said, “Whatever happened in my personal life with my marriage, that’s very unfortunate. But I have immense respect for that phase of my life. It is due to the media reportage and how they’ve portrayed everything by speculating and spreading rumours, the whole respect is lost, diminished in the public eye. This is what hurt me a lot.”

Sobhita Dhulipala was recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan – 2.

