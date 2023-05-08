Rashmika Mandanna is one of the popular South Indian actresses who have carved her path in the film industry with her hard work and dedication. She is now expanding her wings by working on pan-Indian projects and has also stepped foot in Bollywood and made quite a name with her acting skills and innocent looks. Her massive fanbase calls her ‘National crush’. Rashmika received immense popularity after her performance in Pushpa along with Allu Arjun. However, no celebrity gets away with controversies.

Being a celebrity means being under constant scrutiny. Whatever they do, whatever they wear, wherever they go – it becomes a news. Recently, Rashmika, after claiming to be a vegetarian, was seen in a McDonald’s advertisement eating a non-veg burger. This irked netizens quite a lot, and here’s how they have been reacting to it. Keep scrolling to watch!

BollywoodGarimaKumar took to her Instagram handle and shared a video clip explaining how Rashmika Mandanna was seen enjoying a non-veg burger in the Mcdonald’s advertisement after claiming she is a vegetarian. She further stated that the public is not happy with her endorsement as one said, ‘Rashmika stop fooling us’. Eating a chicken burger in the ad confused netizens as they ask, ‘Isn’t she plant-based’? After realising it, McDonald’s has even turned off their comment section from the video to avoid any controversy. Rashmika had even turned into a Vegan Entrepreneur very recently.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Garima Kumar (@bollywoodgarimakumar)

So, what’s the matter with her doing such a hipocratic advertisement?

As soon as the video went viral from Garima’s profile, the clip divided netizens on social media. While a few slammed Rashmika Mandanna for portraying her dual personality, and penned, “Rashmika always lies through her teeth. Thanks for bringing this out Garima.”

Another one lashed out at the Pushpa actress and wrote, “Now at least understand why we kanndigas dont like her…. Because she changes her words here and there many times….”

One of the users commented on the Goodbye actress’ body of work and wrote, “She has been fooling everyone since start of her career, by degrading pervious industry she has worked in and saying good things about the industry she will work next. So this one is not a big deal for her. Daggar for a reason.”

However, there were a few people who came in support of the actress and wrote, “Even if she wasn’t vegetarian, and she did a McDonald’s ad doesn’t mean she actually eats it .. same goes with beauty products etc , they don’t use the products they endorse , they are just the face of the brand to bring in more customers , get more people to see the ad . It’s nothing new , idk why people have to find problems with everything nowadays just to hate on celebs . They are just acting , that’s what they are paid for.”

Another one comment can be read as, “Thats an advertisement, she might not be eating the actual product itself and her job is to act, doesn’t mean that she should only act in ads of the products she uses. Please go do something worth your time, instead of spending hate 🤦‍♂️”

Well, what are your thoughts about this? Do you think Rashmika Mandanna showed her dual self with this? Let us know!

