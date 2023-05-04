Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has already grabbed a lot of headlines. At times for being postponed, at times for being scrapped, and mostly for rumoured budgets and fee structure of the star cast. Most of these headlines turned out to be fake, but here is an interesting update about the film. Seems like the second installment for Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa 2: The Rule has already started earning before its release.

Reports suggest that Pushpa 2 has sold its audio rights after cracking an amazing deal that has opened the door to better deals for different rights in the upcoming future. Currently, the film is creating a lot of buzz due to its audio rights, which have been sold for more than 500 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report in Siasat Daily, “The audio rights of the film have already been sold for an incredible Rs 65 crore, the highest sum ever paid for an Indian film industry beating previous blockbusters such as RRR, Saaho, and Baahubali 2. Pushpa is certain to remain at the top of the list of the most profitable films, with such large sums being thrown around.”

The excitement for Pushpa 2 is higher than the first part. Earlier, it was reported that the wait for the Allu Arjun film is better than Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 in terms of buzz and after the poster for the film was released, the promise to deliver a bigger and better film was hinted at.

Pushpa: The Rise became a rage for the Hindi belt as well and the film had a glorious run at the Hindi Box Office at a time when Hindi films were not performing well and Covid was being blamed for the same. Pushpa’s first part was released a week before Ranveer Singh’s ambitious film 83 was released in the theatres. But Pushpa smashed Kabir Khan’s documented drama on the 1983 World Cup.

While 83 earned 102 crores at the Box Office and was a flop owing to its high budget, Pushpa Hindi went on to collect 106 crores and the verdict for the film was Super Duper hit. Songs from the film Oo Antava starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sami Sami starring Rashmika Mandanna were a rage. Now, audiences eagerly await the second installment.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Aamir Khan’s Break From Acting To End Sooner Than Expected, Already Discussing Multiple Projects With Allu Aravind With Ghajini 2 Being One Of Them?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News