Samantha Ruth Prabhu Jumps From #9 To #1 In The List Of IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities, Beats Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses in Indian Cinema who enjoys immense fan love from all across the nation. After topping the Ormax charts 7 times in a row, the actress continues to make headlines as she has now topped the IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities Feature.

Samantha’s unparalleled popularity started with her cult song ‘Oo Antava’, from the blockbuster Pushpa that made her a household name. Further to this she came up with whole new kinds of roles in The Family Man, Yashoda, and the recent one Shaakuntalam and every time the actress created a whole new buzz around the corners winning the hearts of the audience. Moreover, her recent presence in the hot black outfit at the Citadel London premiere also made waves among the audience. This has indeed always kept her on top every time while this time her name at #1 in IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities is well deserving.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys unblemished stardom with a large loving fanbase that continues to shower their unprecedented love on her down-to-earth demeanour and exceptional performing abilities. A complete package in and of herself, Samantha not only excels as an actor but also turns heads with her dance prowess and on-screen charisma with all her co-stars.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in Citadel, Kushi, and a few other unannounced projects.

