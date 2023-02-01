Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the finest actresses in the film industry in current scenario. Even though she hails from the South industry, she has been expanding her wings in Bollywood as well as we saw her stunning performance in the web series Family Man 2. However, the diva has back-to-back releases, and one of them is Kushi where she will be seen in a romantic drama with Vijay Deverakonda. But, now the actress asked for an apology to Vijay’s fans. Read on to know what’s the reason.

Samantha has been diagnosed with myositis, and it’s been a roller coaster ride for the actress in terms of her health and finishing her projects. However, the diva never gave up hope and has been setting goals for her fans across the nation.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu joined the star cast of the film Kushi along with Vijay Deverakonda and the film was supposed to release in December 2022 but got delayed. Now, in a recently shared tweet, the actress asked for an apology from Vijay Deverakonda’s fans as the movie got postponed and shared that they will resume shortly. In her shared tweet, Samantha Ruth Prabhu mentioned, “#Kushi will resume very soon .. my apologies to @TheDeverakonda fans @ShivaNirvana @MythriOfficial.”

Earlier, Vijay Deverakonda had also confirmed the same in an interview with News18, “We have finished close to 60 percent of the shoot. We were originally hoping to release the film by December. But now it has been pushed to next year due to a bunch of reasons. We are eyeing February 2023 release as of now.”

During that same interview, Vijay Deverakonda had shared his experience on working with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the romantic drama Kushi and shared, “It was a beautiful experience to be a part of this film. I think I was in my degree college when I saw Samantha on the big screen for the first time and I was straight away in love with her. Now, to be able to do a movie with her and create some magic is a satisfying feeling, and she is a great actress. So, I’m eagerly waiting to bring Kushi to the world.”

Apart from Kushi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also has Shakuntalam in her slate to release in the upcoming days. Well, what are your expectations from the movie Kushi? Let us know in the comments!

