If there’s, one show that’s making the buzz among the fans right now is – Citadel. The show is directed by Joe Russo and stars Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci in pivotal roles. According to recent reports, the Priyanka and Richard-led series has been leaked online and is available on torrent sites like Telegram and Tamilrockers. This isn’t the first time a show has fallen prey to piracy, but these sites have continuously released Bollywood and Hollywood films online. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Priyanka and the team of the show have been religiously promoting the show all over the world and started the promotions with Mumbai. Later she was seen in London and, post that, in Rome. The series has been getting excellent reviews from critics and fans and has officially released today on Amazon Prime Video.

According to the latest reports, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer show ‘Citadel’ has been leaked on torrent sites – Telegram, Tamilrockers, Filmywap, OnlineSerieswatches, 123Series, 123Seriesrulz , Filmyzilla and more.

The torrent sites have leaked Citadel online within hours of Amazon Prime Video releasing it. This can surely hamper the viewership online on the OTT platform, and moreover, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s sensual chemistry is supposed to be seen in HD and not pirated sites.

Meanwhile, the makers of the show have released only two episodes on the OTT giant and are receiving immense love from fans across the globe. Have you guys watched the show yet?

What are your thoughts on Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer ‘Citadel’ falling prey to piracy online? Please tell us in the space below.

