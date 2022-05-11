‘Modern Love Mumbai’ Director Claims The Amazon Prime Web-Series Has An Important Message For People

Amazon Prime Video’s most anticipated web series ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ is ready to dwell on the intense love stories and is all set to test love in its complicated yet beautiful forms. Slated to be launched on 13th May, the series is a revamped version of love stories that describe the true and timely anecdotes of real human connection.

Advertisement

The forthcoming Web series has brought six of the most prolific minds of Hindi cinema together who will narrate six distinctive stories which will unfold to the audiences in different moods.

Advertisement

While talking about ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ director Alankrita said, “It was very instinctive because of what story tells about the character Dilbar, where we need to sometimes remind ourselves that it doesn’t matter what age we are but life is still beautiful, and the character also rediscovers herself in a certain way which changes a lot of things around so I feel it was the best title we could ever give”.

The Amazon Original series Modern Love Mumbai is created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy and stars a fantastic ensemble across episodes – Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Tanvi Azmi, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Meiyang Chang, Yeo Yann Yann, Wamiqa Gabbi, Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, and Chitrangada Singh among others. Raat Rani features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Dilip Prabhavalkar.

Must Read: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness “Will Continue To Rule The Box Office For More Weeks”: Astrological Predictions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube