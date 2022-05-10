After a lot of hullabaloos and rumour mongering, Bollywood’s favourite celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married last month. Even though it was a close-knit family affair, it was nothing less than a fairytale wedding. Just when we thought that the wedding season is over, Bollywood stars are now sharing cryptic posts on social media related to marriages.

Apparently, all the celebrities have the same grouse that things change after getting married. However, they asked fans and followers to stand by them. Celebs like Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul shared pics from their wedding.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor shared a throwback picture with his wife Sunita Kapoor from his wedding. He captioned the pic, “You gave us your blessings once…now my ‘other’ family needs blessings to start a new journey kyunki shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai…”

Take a look at the picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Varun Dhawan shared an adorable wedding picture with wife Natasha Dalal. He wrote, “Aap logo ne Iss din Hume itna pyaar diya thank u but I need your blessings again kyunki shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Neetu Kapoor too dived into her wedding albums and shared a picture with late husband Rishi Kapoor and wrote, “Mere liye shaadi ke baad sab badal gaya. I am starting this new journey…with your blessings Rishi ji. With you in my heart, always.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Maniesh Paul, who got married to his wife Sanyukta for 15 years ago, shared a pic with his wife and wrote, “Sab badal gaya iss din ke baad…aur ab waapis sab badal ne waala hai! Need your blessings for this one…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul)

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, shared her parents’ picture from their wedding day and wrote, “Here’s one of my favourite pictures of my parents I’ve always looked up to them for the perfect marriage! Their blessings are always with me.. now I need YOURS! Also, some advice please, kyunki sab kehte hai – shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai. Kya sachi badal jaata hai?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

YouTuber Prajakta Kohli, much like everyone right now, wondered what all the fuss was about and announced that she is ready to get married finally. She shared a picture of herself and wrote, “Sab bolte rehte hai – shaadi kab kar rahi ho, shaadi kab kar rahi ho! Toh bas – kar rahi hoon ab. And need ALL your blessings for it and advice…kyunki shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai na?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane)

So what do you think about all the fuss? Let us know in the comments.

