Will he or will he not be a part of the sequel of No Entry? Well, this question has been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Ever since the No Entry sequel was announced, fans are in a big confusion and want to know if Salman Khan is officially a part of the film or not. Earlier a few reports suggested that the trio- Salman, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan, however, there was no confirmation on the same till now.

No Entry’s sequel is tentatively titled No Entry Mein Entry and will be directed by Anees Bazmee. As the film’s script is ready, it is expected to go on the floors soon.

After so much wait, here’s good news for all Salman Khan fans! Director Anees Bazmee has confirmed that the superstar is set to unite with Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan for No Entry’s 2nd instalment. The Filmmaker stated that Salman has asked them to begin the filming.

Speaking to India Today, filmmaker Anees Bazmee revealed, “The shoot of the film is going to start very soon. I have met Salman bhai four to five times and bol diya ki jaldi shuru karni hai film. He is very serious and we are going to start very soon.” Further spilling the beans on the film’s cast, he added, “Salman bhai is there, there’s Fardeen [Khan] and Anil Kapoor. These three will be a part of the movie.”

Earlier, No Entry’s sequel’s producer Boney Kapoor had revealed that the film’s script is ready and it will go on the floors soon. India Today had quoted the film producer saying, “I have the script and now it is up to Salman if he wants to do it and when he wants to do it. On his birthday, he said that he is doing the film, so I have the script ready and I am ready when he wants to go ahead with it.”

“Anees is the director and he has also worked on the script. The idea of the film was somebody else’s. The No Entry Mein Entry script that I have is better than the No Entry one. It is 10 times funnier than No Entry, but the film to be made completely depends on Salman, it can be made only with him,” added Boney Kapoor.

Well, we already can’t wait for the makers to make the official announcement as and when the film goes on the floors. Can you?

