Apart from her works in the television industry, controversy queen Rakhi Sawant who never fails to speak what’s on her mind is also known for her role as ‘Mini’ in Farah Khan’s famous film Main Hoon Na. For the unversed, the Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen starrer was Rakhi’s ticket to enter Bollywood.

The actress who recently is rising back to popularity through her stint in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss season 15, once opened up on her about all hardships she had to face in order to maintain her weight while shooting for the SRK starrer. Read on to know.

Rakhi Sawant who usually makes headlines for her controversial statements as well as actions once made a shocking revelation about how she struggled during her modelling days and what she had to do just to bag a role in Farah Khan’s Main Hoon Na. For the unversed, the Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen starrer was Rakhi’s ticket to enter Bollywood.

While speaking about her struggles during an interview, Rakhi Sawant once revealed that she used to survive a whole day only on a bowl of a dal just to maintain her slim weight, during the shooting of ‘Main Hoon Na’. The Bigg Boss contestant also claimed that she had wrapped a curtain around her belly and reached the audition venue of the film.

Speaking ahead on the same, Rakhi then went on to recall how she bagged a role in ‘Main Hoon Na’, and how she received a call from Farah Khan’s office, and they called her for an audition at Shah Rukh Khan‘s production office. The actress also revealed that the moment she kept the phone, she lost consciousness and fell. It was her mother, who had to feed her another bowl of dal to get her back to her senses, for her to prepare for the auditions.

What are your thoughts on Rakhi Sawant and her insane strict diet routine for Main Hoon Na? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

