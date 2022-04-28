Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been making headlines for the past few days. It is one of the much-awaited films and fans are eager to know more about it. As casting for the film is in process, two new names from the TV industry Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal have propped up. Scroll down to know more.

Sana rose to fame after her appearance in Salman hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. Her romance with late actor Sidharth Shukla was much loved by the audience. Her cute antics had entertained everyone.

Now, as per India Today report, Shehnaaz Gill has joined the cast of Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. She will be having an important role in the film. The report cited a source as saying, “Shehnaaz has joined the cast of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress will be seen opposite Aayush Sharma in the movie.”

The makers are yet to confirm Shehnaaz Gill’s appearance in the film. However, this comes as good news for all of her fans who are eager to know the details about her character. Now another name that has propped up is Raghav Juyal, who is well known for his slow-motion moves on the dance floor.

ETimes report cited a source claiming that Raghav’s character does not involve much dancing and is in a zone that he hasn’t tapped before. He has been taking up roles in web shows and movies across genres lately. His role in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali does not involve humour or his pet skill, dancing.

Recently Salman’s brother in law Aayush Sharma, who was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth, confirmed his role in the film. In an official statement, he said, “I’m looking forward to experimenting with my cinematic aptitude with this project. From a romantic drama to an action film and now a family drama, I’m grateful for how my innings in the film industry have panned out.”

Apart from him, Pooja Hegde and Zaheer Iqbal will also have an important role in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

