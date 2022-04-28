Urfi Javed has had quite a struggling journey in showbiz. Her family never approved of her clothing style and even shamed her for it. She left her house at a very young age and used to work at a call centre to meet ends. The Bigg Boss OTT actress is now revealing how her picture was once uploaded on a p*rn website when she was just 15-years-old. Scroll below for all the details!

Advertisement

This is not the first time that Urfi is opening up about her family issues. Previously too, she had revealed how her father had been physically and mentally abusive towards her. Even relatives called her a p*rn star and wanted to check her bank accounts for confirmation.

Advertisement

In the latest interaction with RJ Anmol & Amrita Arora’s channel Couple Of Things, Urfi Javed has revealed a traumatic experience when she was just 15. “I was in Lucknow and I was 15 years old and I wore an off-shoulder top. In Lucknow, we never got such clothes back then so I cut (a T-shirt) myself and I made it myself. I uploaded the picture on Facebook and someone uploaded that on a p*rn site.”

Urfi Javed continued, “It was a tube top, it was nothing bad. People really sl*t shamed me. The entire city, the entire town, my family, they were like what did you wear, it was all your fault. Ek toh ladki ho ke tumne ye pehna and then you had the audacity to upload it on Facebook.”

Concluding her struggles, Urfi said that she initially had no idea how to deal with it all. But when she was alone, her only option was to figure out things by herself or die. Hence, she chose to battle it all.

Sending more power to Urfi Javed!

Must Read: Karan Kundrra Gets Trolled For Using Late Actor Sidharth Shukla’s Motivational Quote, A Sidnaaz Fan Tweets “Uff Yeh Nibba Ka Khel Haar Chez Copy Saala…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube