Lock Upp is now one of the most growing and viewed reality shows in Indian television history. While the show is gaining a lot of popularity, there are a few who are not appreciating what happens in the show. Recently the fan club of late actor Sidharth Shukla sent out a reaction on social media talking about a particular incident on the show, and it is connected to the show’s jailor Karan Kundrra. Let’s check it out

For the unversed, Lock Upp is a reality TV show hosted by actress Kangana Ranaut where she is in charge of celebrities who have to endure challenges to secure their victory.

Coming back to our topic, recently on the show there was a moment where participant Karan Kundrra stated the line, “Kuch esa Kro ki tumhe nikaalne ki koshish nhi saazish ki jaaye” (Do something that will make people determined to target you). To this, a famous social media fan page named Sidnaaz, which is a dedicated fan group for late actor Sidharth Shukla, bashed the actor and claimed that the dialogue was taken from the late actor’s motivational tweets.

Taking it to the Twitter handle the Sidnaaz fan page tagged an image of Karan Kundrra with his dialogues in subtitles along with an image of Sidharth Shukla’s tweet showing the same message. Along with the images the page penned down saying, “Can’t tolerate this anymore (angry face emoji) Ab kuch bacha hai kya copy karne ke liye (angry face emoji) Shameful (angry face emoji) Sidhhaarrtthh rainbow bana dena please #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz”

Can't tolerate this anymore 😠😠

Ab kuch bacha hai kya copy karne ke liye 😠😠

Shameful 😠

Sidhhaarrtthh rainbow bana dena please #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/A9WG1GvyBM — #SidNaaz (@Remi48763843) April 27, 2022

Check out other reactions:

#SidharthShukla wise words and thoughts are being copied this shows such a great influence he was .. also kk or anyone can try to copy him as much as they can but nobody can come close to his personality .. even tht bheja tried to copy our sana !! #SidharthShuklaLivesOn #SidNaaz https://t.co/43pO1P4d52 — unicorn_are_real (@lets_not_talk00) April 27, 2022

Auff yh nibba nibbi ka khel 🤮😂 Bb16 kb aaye ga🤔😂 hr chez copy salo kuch tw original dekhao😏🤣 https://t.co/SQTzHKObkI — Bano♥Shehnaaz💫 (@shehnaazHabit) April 27, 2022

Yaar ye log originality apne kyun nehi dikhate sabke sab bas Sidharthhhh or shehnaaz ko copy karte hai.. ye mera Sidharthhhh ka tweet hai wo bhi 1000 percent original 🌈🌈. Usko to copy na karo 😒💔#SidharthShukla#SidNaaz https://t.co/7M1blSeF1e — BLUSHING GIRL✴️✴️✴️ (@sidnaaz_lovers) April 27, 2022

What the f**k is this all are bloody copycat #kkundra apna bhi kuch bana le bhai kab tak king 👑 ka chapega #SidharthShukla #SidHeart #SidharthShukla𓃵 https://t.co/UpUHZ3IJCj — SiDdharTh.LegeNd (@SiDdharThLegeN1) April 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Late actor Sidharth Shukla was quite well known for his motivational quotes for his fans to keep them engaged. The late actor used to share short videos or messages over his social media to spread his views on various topics concerning a person’s mental and physical health. The actor also gave workout tips and motivated everyone to have a healthy life. Unfortunately we lost him due to a heart attack.

We will always miss him!

What are your thoughts on this, do you think Karan Kundrra copied Sidharth’s quote? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

