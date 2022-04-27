Miniseries Anatomy of a Scandal’ has ended ‘Bridgerton 2’s number one position as English-language TV series on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s newly released Top 10 rankings.

For the week of April 18-April 24, ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ was viewed for 75.6 million hours in its second week of availability, while ‘Bridgerton’ racked up 46 million and landed in the No. 2 slot on the list for the first time since it debuted the week of March 21, reports ‘Variety’.

In third was new limited series ‘Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes’ with 37.5 million hours, and new reality dating series ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ was in fourth with 29 million.

The rest of the Top 10 English-language TV series included ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 5 (28.4 million hours), ‘Bridgerton’ Season 1 (17.3 million hours), ‘Hearstopper’ Season 1 (14.6 million hours), ‘The Creature Cases’ Season 1 (13.6 million hours), ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 10 (12.8 million hours) and the Obamas’ new show ‘Our Great National Parks’ (11.8 million hours).

Leading the way for non-English language TV titles was the first season of ‘The Marked Heart’ (68 million hours) followed by ‘Elite’ Season 5 (29.5 million hours).

On the film side, English-language movie ‘Choose or Die’ was No. 1 with 15.3 million hours and ‘The In Between’ was in second with 13.4 million hours.

