The never-before-seen footage of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which is a sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, was unveiled to a packed audience at CinemaCon, the annual exhibition trade show, which is currently underway in Las Vegas, reports ‘Variety’.

They’re also upping the body count. While the first movie had 40 characters, the sequel has 240.

After turning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse into a critical and commercial smash, the filmmakers hyped up a crowd of movie theatre owners by showing an exclusive look at the first 15 minutes of the follow-up Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. As per Variety, producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller also announced the next instalment, previously denoted as ‘Part II’ will be titled ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’.

Across the Spider-Verse continues the story of Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore). Lord and Miller also teased some details about the sequel before unveiling it to the audience. The new movie will take place in six universes.

Theatre owners were treated to footage so raw, the computer-generated graphics were not in their final form. Lord and Miller have plenty of time to touch up the animation. Across the Spider-Verse is not set to release until June 2, 2023, and Beyond the Spider-Verse is not opening until March 29, 2024.

