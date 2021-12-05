Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, the film stars Oscar Isaac, Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)’ in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, October 2022!

Check out the first look of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) here:

