With each passing day, the anticipation for Spider-Man: No Way Home multiplies into 10. The Tom Holland starrer has many mysteries it has to answer the questions for. The biggest is of course whether the Multiverse gates open for Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire or not. While many things are slowly being confirmed by the studio and intel including the long runtime of the movie, the presence of the veteran Spideys is kept secret. But there is another thing to be worried about right now and it might put fans in tension.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hardly 10 days away from its official release and the ticket windows have already opened. They have crashed because of the traffic actually. But amid this excitement what if we tell you that the movie is not yet complete? Well, yes there are sources that say that the movie is yet not completely edited since there is a bit of a VFX work still remaining to give out the final cut. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

According to Steven Weintraub, Editor-in-chief at Collider, Spider-Man: No Way Home isn’t done yet. He took to his verified Twitter handle and gave out the update. He says that the final VFX shots will not be delivered until next week and the makers are cutting close on this one. But he also assures that there is no reason to be highly worried since a lot of big movies go through this situation.

He wrote, “here’s a bit of #SpiderManNoWayHome news we didn’t put in our run time story. The movie isn’t done yet. The final VFX shots don’t get delivered until early next week. They’re cutting it close on this one. Happens a lot on big movies. Final run time wasn’t known until recently.”

here's a bit of #SpiderManNoWayHome news we didn't put in our run time story. The movie isn't done yet. The final VFX shots don't get delivered until early next week. They're cutting it close on this one. Happens a lot on big movies. Final run time wasn't known until recently. pic.twitter.com/xxHZcArQNK — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 4, 2021

Meanwhile, the last update had that Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the fourth longest Marvel film after Avengers: Endgame, Infinity War and Eternals. It is said to be 2 hours 28 minutes long. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

