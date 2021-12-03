While Chloé Zhao’s Eternals managed to bring names like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan and more the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the cameo and debut that brought everyone to the edge of their seats was, of course, Harry Styles. The former One Directioner joined the MCU in the mid-credit scene in the studio’s 26th movie that spoke about the oldest league of saviours created by Arishem to protect Earth. Benedict Cumberbatch now talks about it.

Advertisement

If this is a spoiler for you, you are either not a hard-core fan or you are living in a cave with no Internet. Harry has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Eros, the Casanova/playboy brother to the Mad Titan Thanos. His entry was revealed through a credit scene in Eternals and if the hint is to be believed, he will be helping the Thena (Angelina Jolie) and the remaining celestials to find the ones who have been taken away by Arishem.

Advertisement

Benedict Cumberbatch, who is gearing up for Spider-Man: No Way Home where he reprises Doctor Strange and before that his Netflix movie The Power Of The Dog was asked about Harry Styles Marvel debut. But to our collective shock he wasn’t even aware that the actor is entering the universe. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

The actor who has played Doctor Strange for a good number of years now revealed that he didn’t even know that Harry Styles is making his Marvel Debut then. But he also appreciated the former One Directioner. Benedict Cumberbatch as per Screenrant, said, “I didn’t even know he was, I’m so out of the loop. He’s great, really great.”

The reports also have that Harry Styles has signed a 5 film contract with Marvel studios. He doesn’t have a solo flick as of yet to his name, but will be seen making multiple appearances in movies across the Marvel lineup. As for Benedict Cumberbatch, he is the mischievous Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home opening the multiverse. He also has the sequel to his standalone saga Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness in his kitty.

Must Read: When Sex And The City Fame Kim Cattrall Publicly Called Out Sarah Jessica Parker: “You Are Not My Family, You Are Not My Friend”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube