Tom Holland posted a meme regarding Spider-Man: No Way Home, which includes Tobey Maguire’s Spidey. The meme was posted as a reference to the ticket sales condition of the film, and the fans are losing it. For those who don’t know, ever since the tickets of the movie went live at the pre-booking sites, the huge rush led to the crashing of many such sites.

Several fans expressed their frustration on social media through memes, and though Holland doesn’t need to get a ticket, the actor did share a hilarious meme on it. The rush around the tickets can be caused by the hype created around the movie.

There are several reports and many Marvel fans who believe that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be in Spider-Man: No Way Home, along with Tom Holland. This one particular rumour has made the fans go haywire and wait patiently for the movie to be released.

Recently, another fan took to Twitter to post something unusual. A ticket for the movie was being resold on eBay for a staggering price of $25,000.

Check out Tom Holland‘s meme here:

Many reactions to the meme poured in, and fans couldn’t hold it in that Tom used Maguire‘s photo for it.

“Not tom holland using tobey maguire meme on Instagram story,” said one user.

Another user wrote, “Tom Holland posting Tobey Maguire memes is only adding fuel to the fire,” while referring to the speculations around Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Read more tweets here:

Is no one going to talk about what Tom Holland posted on his Instagram story this morning? Yes, it’s a meme, but look at the person in the meme! Like the teacher from The Incredibles would say: “Coincidence? I think not!!!” The hype for #SpiderManNoWayHome is strong! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/mA1CW5WiKW — GamingOtakuGeek (@GamingOtakuGee1) December 1, 2021

tom holland posting memes like a dad who’s just discovered them for the first time. I love him pic.twitter.com/ftthfxDhdU — das (@das_penman) December 1, 2021

The movie will feature Zendaya, Alfred Molina, Tom Hardy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, Jacob Batalon, J.K. Simmons and many more talented actors. Considering the hype around the film, ticket sites crashing, and more, it can be assumed that the new Spidey movie can be on par with Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on 17th December and is directed by Jon Watts. Will it star Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland? We’ll just have to wait and watch.

